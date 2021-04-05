Southwest recalls 209 pilots from extended leave as demand recovers

April 5 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines LUV.N said on Monday it has recalled 209 pilots from a voluntary extended leave program to support its summer schedule beginning June 1.

The recall comes as more airlines try to prepare their operations to support a recovery in travel demand as more Americans receive COVID-19 vaccines.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

