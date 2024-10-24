Southwest reaches pact with Elliott, appoints six new independent directors

Southwest (LUV) Airlines announced the appointments of David Cush, Sarah Feinberg, Dave Grissen, Gregg Saretsky and Patricia Watson as independent directors of the Board in connection with Cooperation and Information Sharing Agreements reached with Elliott Investment Management L.P. In addition, Pierre Breber, former CFO of Chevron, has also been appointed to the Board of Directors. These appointments are effective as of November 1, 2024. Executive Chairman Gary Kelly will accelerate his retirement, which – along with the previously announced retirements of six other Southwest Directors – will go into effect on November 1, 2024. Following his departure from the Board and related responsibilities, Kelly will assume the title of Chairman Emeritus. The newly reconstituted Board will appoint a new independent Chairman. The Board will be reduced to 13 members as of Southwest’s 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting. As previously announced, the Board has refreshed its Finance Committee, which is responsible for assisting in the Board’s oversight of the Company’s operational and strategic plans. Saretsky, Cush and three additional Directors to be appointed by the reconstituted Board will serve on the Finance Committee, with Saretsky serving as Chair. Kelly said, “We are pleased to have reached a collaborative resolution with Elliott, continuing our Board refreshment with the addition of new directors who bring complementary skills and experience. I am confident this Board will continue to hold the leadership team accountable for executing its transformational plan and delivering financial performance. It has been the honor of my lifetime to work with our People and serve our Customers in making Southwest the leader it is today. I believe Southwest’s best days lie ahead under the vision and leadership of Bob Jordan and the oversight of this reconstituted Board.” As part of this process and to facilitate collaboration, Southwest has entered into a Cooperation Agreement under which Elliott has agreed to standstill, voting, confidentiality, and other provisions, and an Information Sharing Agreement to enable Southwest to share confidential information regarding upcoming Company announcements and other matters. Elliott has informed the Company that it withdrew its request to call a Special Meeting of Shareholders and no longer intends to nominate candidates to stand for election to the Southwest Airlines Board. The Cooperation Agreement will be filed on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

