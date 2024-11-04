Southwest put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Southwest (LUV) with 4,679 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Nov-24 30 puts and Nov-24 35 calls, with total volume in those strikes near 3,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.94, while ATM IV is up nearly 2 points on the day. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.