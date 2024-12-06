Southwest price target raised to $28 from $25 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Southwest (LUV) to $28 from $25 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its estimates to incorporate management’s latest guidance as they sounded positive on industry revenue trends and internal improvements in revenue and management tools/execution.

