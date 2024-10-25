Southwest price target raised to $26 from $20 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker raised the firm’s price target on Southwest (LUV) to $26 from $20 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm believes fundamentals for the company have effectively bottomed. The broader investment narrative remains the same following the earnings print, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LUV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.