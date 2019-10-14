Southwest pilots union sees 737 MAX return in February or later
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A union representing pilots at Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N on Monday said it believes the grounded Boeing 737 MAX BA.N will likely return to the skies in "probably a February time frame to say the least."
Southwest, United Airlines AAL.O and American Airlines AAL.O have all pushed back the estimated return of the plane to January. A key step -- a certification test flight by Boeing -- is not expected until early November. Boeing has said it hopes flights can resume before the end of the year.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))
