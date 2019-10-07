Commodities

Southwest pilots sue Boeing alleging over $100 mln in lost wages from 737 MAX grounding

Contributor
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co alleging that the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft has caused over $100 million in lost wages.

CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co BA.N alleging that the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft has caused over $100 million in lost wages.

SWAPA, which represents over 10,000 pilots at Southwest Airlines LUV.N, said it filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Leslie Adler)

((tracy.rucinski@thomsonreuters.com; 1-312-408-8575; Reuters Messaging: tracy.rucinski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular