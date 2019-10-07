Southwest pilots sue Boeing alleging over $100 mln in lost wages from 737 MAX grounding
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) said on Monday it has filed a lawsuit against Boeing Co BA.N alleging that the grounding of the planemaker's 737 MAX aircraft has caused over $100 million in lost wages.
SWAPA, which represents over 10,000 pilots at Southwest Airlines LUV.N, said it filed the lawsuit in the District Court of Dallas County, Texas.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Leslie Adler)
