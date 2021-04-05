Markets
Southwest Orders 100 Boeing 737 Max, Recalls 209 Pilots

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV), has recalled 209 pilots from their extended vacation programs, driven by the worldwide travel ban during the pandemic, back to the office. The Texas-based airlines company has also ordered 100 Boeing 737 Max planes as the company prepares for post-pandemic recovery.

With more and more people getting vaccinated, the airline industry is eyeing a rebound in business in the coming days.

Apart from South-west, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines have also followed suit. United Airlines have also announced a plan of hiring 300 pilots in the coming days.

However, the pilots will have to go through training schedules and requalification processes before being allowed to fly with passengers.

