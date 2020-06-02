Southwest Offers Buyout Packages & Temporary Paid Leaves

Per Reuters, Southwest Airlines Co LUV is offering buyout packages and temporary paid leaves to employees as it tries to weather the coronavirus crisis, which has crippled air travel demand.



"While overstaffing isn't tied 100% to capacity levels, it would be fair to assume that we are overstaffed in many areas by a similar percentage," per documents providing details of the packages. Southwest’s capacity is expected to be down approximately 30% in the fall.



The temporary leaves will be offered for a minimum period of six months. Those who avail of these leaves will receive some benefits as well as 50% pay, except for pilots who would receive around 61% of their pays. Maximum period of leaves is not fixed. The carrier might also ask employees to return to work before their leave period lapses, in case of operational needs.

Meanwhile, the carrier is offering buyouts to employees depending on their period of service. Employees who have been attached with the company for more than 10 years are liable to receive a year's pay, health benefits and four years of flight privileges. Pilots, on the other hand, would receive approximately two-thirds of their average salary for five years or until the age of 65.



Employees can volunteer for the packages through Jul 15. Per Jon Weaks, the head of Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (“SWAPA”), the packages have been well received.



Southwest Receives Second Installment of Payroll Support



Southwest recently disclosed that it received $651.84 million as the second disbursement of the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Payroll Support Program. Consequently, the company increased the note to the Treasury by $195.55 million and provided a warrant to purchase up to 536,197 shares. So far, Southwest has received $2.28 billion, i.e, 70% of the total amount expected from Payroll Support. Consequently, the company provided Treasury with a note of $654.43 million and warrants to buy up to 1,794,429 shares.



