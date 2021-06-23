Southwest names Robert Jordan CEO

June 23 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Wednesday that Robert Jordan, the company's executive vice president corporate services, will become its chief executive officer effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Jordan will take over from Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly, who will transition to the role of executive chairman, the carrier said.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

