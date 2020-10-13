Southwest (LUV) to Solidify Presence in Chicago & Houston

Southwest Airlines Co LUV is planning to expand its footprint in Chicago, IL and Houston, TX. To this end, the airline intends to add services from Chicago O'Hare International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.



The new service from Chicago O'Hare will complement the carrier’s existing operations from its hub at Chicago Midway International Airport. Having launched operations in Chicago in 1985, Midway has been one of Southwest’s busiest airports.



The new service from George Bush Intercontinental will mark the carrier’s return to the airport. Southwest, which has its existing operation at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, served George Bush airport till 2005. The Dallas, TX-based low-cost carrier expects to begin operations in both the abovementioned airports in the first half of 2021.

In another expansion initiative, Southwest announced plans to begin services connecting Miami, FL with Tampa, FL; Baltimore /Washington; Houston (Hobby) and Chicago (Midway). It will also connect Palm Springs, CA with Oakland, CA; Phoenix, AZ; and Denver, CO. These services are expected to begin from Nov 15, 2020.



Effective Dec 19, 2020 through Apr 5, 2021, the airline will operate seasonal services between Montrose, CO (Telluride) and; Denver, CO and Dallas (Love Field).

