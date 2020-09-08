Southwest (LUV) to Launch Services to Miami & Palm Springs

Southwest Airlines Co LUV plans to initiate services to Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport as leisure-travel demand gradually picks up. Subject to government approval, the year-round services are expected to begin later this year. The airline will soon announce its initial flight schedule and service profile for each airport.



Southwest’s CEO Gary Kelly stated, “Adding these specific airports to our route map will bring us access to additional revenue at a critical time. It matches our available fleet with demand for very popular destinations.”



With coronavirus concerns continuing, the carrier is still experiencing significantly weak passenger demand and bookings on a year-over-year basis. However, travel demand has improved from the lows of March and April.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Thanks to low demand, Southwest’s operating revenues plunged 70-75% year over year in July. Operating revenues are expected to have declined 70-75% in August as well. The carrier witnessed an improvement in booking trends for September compared to August. Consequently, the airline anticipates operating revenues to decline 65-75% year over year this month.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, Landstar System Inc LSTR and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc KNX. While Canadian Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Landstar and Knight-Swift sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Canadian Pacific, Landstar and Knight-Swift have rallied more than 13%, 16% and 26%, respectively, so far this year.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.