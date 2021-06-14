Southwest (LUV) to Boost Network as Travel-Demand Picks Up

With air-travel demand picking up in the United States following a sharp rise in the strength of people getting vaccinated each passing day, management at Southwest Airlines LUV announced that it will add flights to its domestic network. In addition to this domestic expansion, the Dallas-based low-cost carrier decided to boost its international schedule.

Southwest Airlines, which extended its bookable flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2022, announced that it will start operating flights to Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York on Nov 14. The carrier will initially operate three flights (on a daily basis), connecting Syracuse and Baltimore/Washington. Notably, Syracuse will be the carrier’s sixth destination in New York.

Moreover, from Nov 7, Southwest Airlines will operate non stop flights connecting Bellingham, WA with Las Vegas and Oakland. While the flights on the Bellingham-Las Vegas route will operate daily, the ones on the Bellingham-Oakland route will be in service twice a day.

In a bid to revive international demand, Southwest Airlines aims to restart its services on all international routes by Nov 7, which were operational prior to the coronavirus era. For example, the once-daily non-stop service on the Ft. Lauderdale-Nassau, Bahamas, Ft. Lauderdale-Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands and Ft. Lauderdale-Providenciales, Turks and Caicos routes will be initiated on Oct 7.

Similarly, the once-daily non-stop flight on the Ft. Lauderdale-Cancun, Mexico and Ft. Lauderdale-Montego Bay, Jamaica routes will commence on Nov 7. Also, daily flights connecting Houston and Belize City will take to the skies Nov 7 onward.

The low-cost carrier also decided to add international routes to its network. For example, it will start offering a new, seasonal, daily service between Chicago (O'Hare) and Cancun.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Southwest Airlines currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Both Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

