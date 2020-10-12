Southwest (LUV) to Begin Winter Services On Multiple Routes

As leisure-travel demand continues to improve, Southwest Airlines Co. LUV plans to launch flights on additional routes to certain popular destinations among tourists in winter to attract traffic. These routes will include destinations in FL, CA and CO. Alongside, the carrier launched new seasonal service to Montrose Regional Airport (Telluride) from Dec 19, 2020.

Under the expansion plan, Southwest will offer nonstop services connecting Miami and destinations like Tampa, WA, Houston and Chicago from Nov 15. On the same day, the carrier will also launch services between Palm Springs and destinations like Oakland, Phoenix and Denver.

Commencing on Dec 19 through April 5, Southwest will begin flights between Montrose (Telluride) and destinations like Denver and Dallas.

In line with its expansion initiative, the carrier recently announced plans to initiate services to Miami International Airport and Palm Springs International Airport as leisure-travel demand gradually picks up.

Southwest also resumed services to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Southwest is now operating daily service between Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and both Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.

