Southwest (LUV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $0.15 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.8 billion, representing a surprise of +1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +200.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.05.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 81.2% versus 81.4% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 81.2% versus 81.4% estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 15.19 cents versus 15.07 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.19 cents versus 15.07 cents estimated by three analysts on average. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense : 11.91 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.98 cents.

: 11.91 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.98 cents. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 17.01 cents versus 16.75 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.01 cents versus 16.75 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 13.82 cents compared to the 13.67 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 13.82 cents compared to the 13.67 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 45.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.05 billion.

: 45.22 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45.05 billion. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 36.74 billion versus 36.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 36.74 billion versus 36.78 billion estimated by three analysts on average. CASM, excluding special items : 15.12 cents versus 15.24 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15.12 cents versus 15.24 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax (economic) : 2.55 $/gal compared to the 2.65 $/gal average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.55 $/gal compared to the 2.65 $/gal average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $6.25 billion compared to the $6.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

: $6.25 billion compared to the $6.21 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $577 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $582.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

: $577 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $582.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $43 million compared to the $47.03 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.3% year over year.

Shares of Southwest have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change.

