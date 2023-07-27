Southwest (LUV) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported revenue of $7.04 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.08, the EPS surprise was +0.93%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 83.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.25%.

: 83.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 86.25%. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 11.05 cents versus 11.1 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 11.05 cents versus 11.1 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 42579 million compared to the 42546.31 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 42579 million compared to the 42546.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 35505 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 36684.64 million.

: 35505 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 36684.64 million. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 16.53 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.45 cents.

: 16.53 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 16.45 cents. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 15.05 cents compared to the 14.87 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 15.05 cents compared to the 14.87 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Operating Expense per ASM (CASM) : 14.66 cents versus 14.68 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 14.66 cents versus 14.68 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 18.05 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 18.05 cents versus 17.46 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumed : 538 Mgal versus 533.15 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 538 Mgal versus 533.15 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $6.41 billion versus $6.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $6.41 billion versus $6.33 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Operating Revenues- Other : $581 million compared to the $607.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.

: $581 million compared to the $607.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $47 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $50.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

Shares of Southwest have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

