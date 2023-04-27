Southwest (LUV) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2023, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported revenue of $5.71 billion, up 21.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.27, compared to -$0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.74 billion, representing a surprise of -0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 77.6% versus 82.32% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 77.6% versus 82.32% estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 13.41 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.72 cents.

: 13.41 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.72 cents. Available seat miles : 38062 million compared to the 37838.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 38062 million compared to the 37838.05 million average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 14.99 cents compared to the 15.26 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 14.99 cents compared to the 15.26 cents average estimate based on four analysts. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 11.67 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.49 cents.

: 11.67 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 11.49 cents. Revenue passenger miles : 29547 million versus 31151.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 29547 million versus 31151.54 million estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 17.28 cents compared to the 16.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 17.28 cents compared to the 16.54 cents average estimate based on three analysts. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items : 11.67 cents compared to the 11.47 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.67 cents compared to the 11.47 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Expense per ASM (CASM) : 15.74 cents versus 15.62 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 15.74 cents versus 15.62 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Revenue- Passenger [$M] : $5.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.

: $5.11 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.19 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%. Revenue- Other : $560 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $560 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $542.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenue- Freight [$M]: $41 million compared to the $41.62 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Shares of Southwest have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.