Southwest (LUV) Receives Encouraging Tidings on Labor Front

Southwest Airlines’ LUV management announced that while its flight instructors approved a new contract, its facilities maintenance technicians inked a provisional deal. The twin agreements with its two different labor groups brings some relief to the low-cost airline at a time when it is grabbing headlines for wrong reasons --- massive flight cancellations.

Southwest Airlines has 200 plus flight instructors who provide classroom instruction for flight operations and simulator training to pilots (current as well as newly hired ones). The flight instructors are represented by Transport Workers Union Local 557. They reached a tentative agreement with LUV last month.

On being put to vote, a high majority of the instructors voted in favor of the deal. Expressing delight at the development, LUV’s Vice President Labor Relations Adam Carlisle said, "I'm very pleased we're able to acknowledge the important work of our Flight Instructors and implement pay increases and quality of life enhancements" .

The other positive labor-related update at LUV came when the union (Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association or AMFA) representing its facilities maintenance technicians, reached a tentative pay-related agreement with the Dallas-based carrier. The fifty facilities maintenance technicians help to maintain, modify and repair all facilities across the system. Per Carlisle "Our Facilities Maintenance Technicians play an integral role in Southwest's ability to provide great Customer Service".

However, the new contract still has a long way to go before it becomes effective. The tentative agreement does not necessarily mean that the deal will be operational. AMFA will now inform the members about its details and the ratification process, which will follow in the coming days. The provisional deal will become effective only after successful ratification (i.e. the outcome of the voting procedure is favorable).

