Southwest (LUV) Recalls Flight Attendants to Meet Summer Demand

Per a Reuters report, Southwest Airlines Co. LUV is recalling more than 2,700 flight attendants from a voluntary leave program the airline offered last year due to significantly suppressed travel demand.



With air-travel demand improving as more Americans get vaccinated, the recalls are aimed at supporting the anticipated increase in demand during summers.



On similar grounds, previously, the airline recalled 209 pilots. The pilots and flight attendants will resume work on Jun 1. The company still has 800 pilots and other employees on voluntary leaves.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Last month, Southwest announced a major summer service expansion “to address closer-in demand for leisure destinations”. The carrier will begin flights to Myrtle Beach, SC from Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL; Nashville, TN; Dallas, TX and Pittsburgh, PA in May. From June onward, the carrier will connect Myrtle Beach with Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN.



Additionally, the Dallas, TX-based company will begin nonstop services to 37 cities from Austin, TX this summer. The airline’s May schedule also includes other nonstop services to prominent destinations.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Navios Maritime Partners LP NMM, USA Truck, Inc. USAK and Saia, Inc. SAIA. While USA Truck sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Navios Maritime Partners and Saia carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Navios Maritime Partners, USA Truck and Saia have rallied more than 300%, 67% and 61% in the past six months, respectively.

