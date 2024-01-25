Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.5%. EPS of $0.37 for the same period compares to -$0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.19% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.74 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +236.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 10.96 cents versus 10.93 cents estimated by five analysts on average.

: 10.96 cents versus 10.93 cents estimated by five analysts on average. Load factor : 78.2% versus 83.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 78.2% versus 83.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 45,513 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,330.12 million.

: 45,513 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 45,330.12 million. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 35,580 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38,054.63 million.

: 35,580 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 38,054.63 million. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 14.99 cents versus 14.9 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.99 cents versus 14.9 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 13.65 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.53 cents.

: 13.65 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 13.53 cents. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 17.46 cents versus 16.25 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.46 cents versus 16.25 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumed : 565 Mgal compared to the 571.09 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 565 Mgal compared to the 571.09 Mgal average estimate based on three analysts. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items : 10.87 cents versus 10.98 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 10.87 cents versus 10.98 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $6.21 billion compared to the $6.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.

: $6.21 billion compared to the $6.09 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $567 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $573.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

: $567 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $573.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.6%. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $44 million versus $48.46 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

Shares of Southwest have returned +6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

