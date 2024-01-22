Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines (LUV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 129%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.74 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 14.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Southwest metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M]' will likely reach $6.09 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Other' to reach $573.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]' should arrive at $48.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Load factor' will reach 83.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense' will reach 10.93 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.39 cents.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM)' of 14.90 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.46 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Available seat miles (ASMs)' reaching 45,330.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37,490 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM)' at 13.53 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14.78 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue passenger miles (RPMs)' stands at 38,054.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31,303 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fuel consumed' should come in at 571.09 Mgal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 484 Mgal.

Analysts expect 'CASM, excluding special items' to come in at 14.76 cents. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 17.38 cents.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger revenue yield per RPM' will reach 16.25 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 17.7 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of Southwest have returned +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, LUV carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

