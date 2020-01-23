Southwest (LUV) Q4 Earnings Miss, Decrease Y/Y on MAX Woes

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV delivered fourth-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 98 cents, significantly missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Moreover, the bottom line declined 16.2% year over year due to higher costs from the MAX groundings.



Meanwhile, operating revenues of $5,729 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,719 million. The top line also inched up marginally. However, passenger revenues accounting for bulk (92.8%) of the top line dipped slightly year over year.



Operating Statistics



Airline traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles, dipped 1.5% year over year to 33.22 billion in the quarter under review. Also, capacity or available seat miles (ASMs) slipped 0.9% to 40 billion due to the MAX groundings. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) came in at 83.1%, down 40 basis points on a year-over-year basis as traffic decline was more than the capacity contraction.



Passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenues) inched up 0.8% to 13.28 cents. Moreover, in the reported quarter, revenue per available seat mile (RASM) rose 1.3% year over year to 14.32 cents owing to 1.5% increase in passenger revenue yield.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Operating Expenses & Income



In the fourth quarter, operating income (excluding special items) totaled $665 million compared with $820 million in the year-earlier period. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 grounding affected operating income to the tune of $313 million in the period and $828 million in 2019.

The company expects the adversity to persist in 2020. Further, total adjusted operating expenses (excluding profit sharing, fuel and oil expense plus special items) climbed 4.1% year over year. The increase in costs was due to the groundings and the resultant lower capacity during the quarter.



Fuel price per gallon (inclusive of fuel tax: economic) was down 7.1% year over year to $2.09. However, with the company’s most fuel-efficient aircraft being grounded, its fuel efficiency slid 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Additionally, consolidated unit cost or cost per available seat mile (CASM) excluding fuel, oil and special items increased 8.2% year over year to 9.9 cents. The Boeing 737 MAX groundings pushed up costs.



Liquidity



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,548 million at the end of the fourth quarter compared with $1,854 million at the end of 2018. As of Dec 31, 2019, the company had long-term debt (less current maturities) of $1,846 million compared with $2,771 million at 2018 end. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



While the carrier generated free cash flow of $3.4 billion during 2019, it returned $2.4 billion to its shareholders through $372 million in dividends and $2 billion via share repurchases.



Q1 & 2020 Outlook



Southwest anticipates RASM to increase 3.5-5.5% year over year in the first quarter of 2020. Lower capacity due to removal of the MAX flights among other factors is likely to positively impact this metric. Economic fuel costs are envisioned in the range of $2.05-$2.15 per gallon compared with $2.05 reported in the first quarter of 2019. Capacity is expected to decrease 1.5-2.5% year over year. Fuel efficiency is estimated to slip 2-3% in the current quarter.



CASM excluding fuel and oil expense and profitsharing expense is predicted to increase 6-8% year over year in the first quarter. The forecast includes a seven-point negativity due to lower capacity from the Boeing MAX groundings. Higher expenses on salaries, wages and benefits as well as maintenance also weighed on the view.



Additionally, 2020 fuel costs are estimated in the band of $2-$2.10 per gallon. Capital expenditures are estimated between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion in the ongoing year.



Upcoming Releases



Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector are keenly awaiting fourth-quarter earnings reports from key players like United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS, SkyWest, Inc. SKYW and Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. ODFL. While UPS and SkyWest will report fourth-quarter earnings numbers on Jan 30, Old Dominion will release the same on Feb 6.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.