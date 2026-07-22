Southwest (LUV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2026, Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported revenue of $8.43 billion, up 16.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.58 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +80.77%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Load factor : 79.3% compared to the 81.4% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 79.3% compared to the 81.4% average estimate based on five analysts. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 16.45 cents versus 16.65 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 16.45 cents versus 16.65 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 47.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.11 billion.

: 47.09 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of 47.11 billion. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 37.35 billion versus 38.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: 37.35 billion versus 38.5 billion estimated by four analysts on average. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profit sharing expense : 12.45 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.51 cents.

: 12.45 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 12.51 cents. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 17.91 cents compared to the 18.19 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 17.91 cents compared to the 18.19 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 20.74 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.23 cents.

: 20.74 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 20.23 cents. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense and special items : 12.56 cents compared to the 12.68 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.56 cents compared to the 12.68 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax : 3.92 $/gal compared to the 3.64 $/gal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.92 $/gal compared to the 3.64 $/gal average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $7.75 billion compared to the $7.88 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year.

: $7.75 billion compared to the $7.88 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $637 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $661.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%.

: $637 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $661.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.2%. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $50 million versus $51.87 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Southwest here>>>

Shares of Southwest have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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