Southwest (LUV) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Southwest Airlines (LUV) reported $6.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of -$0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18, the EPS surprise was +27.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Southwest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 73.9% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 73.9% compared to the 81.3% average estimate based on five analysts. CASM, excluding Fuel and oil expense, special items, and profitsharing expense : 12.81 cents compared to the 12.99 cents average estimate based on four analysts.

: 12.81 cents compared to the 12.99 cents average estimate based on four analysts. Available seat miles (ASMs) : 41.43 billion compared to the 41.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 41.43 billion compared to the 41.32 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 30.63 billion compared to the 33.52 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: 30.63 billion compared to the 33.52 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (RASM) : 15.51 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.53 cents.

: 15.51 cents versus the four-analyst average estimate of 15.53 cents. Passenger revenue per ASM (PRASM) : 14.02 cents versus 14.02 cents estimated by four analysts on average.

: 14.02 cents versus 14.02 cents estimated by four analysts on average. Passenger revenue yield per RPM : 18.97 cents versus 17.3 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

: 18.97 cents versus 17.3 cents estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel consumed : 500 Mgal versus 502.23 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 500 Mgal versus 502.23 Mgal estimated by three analysts on average. Fuel costs per gallon, including fuel tax : 2.49 $/gal compared to the 2.51 $/gal average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2.49 $/gal compared to the 2.51 $/gal average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Revenues- Passenger [$M] : $5.81 billion compared to the $5.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.

: $5.81 billion compared to the $5.80 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year. Operating Revenues- Other : $576 million compared to the $587.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.

: $576 million compared to the $587.23 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year. Operating Revenues- Freight [$M]: $41 million compared to the $46.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

Shares of Southwest have returned -28.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

