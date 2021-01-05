Southwest (LUV) Offers Four-Day Low Fare Sale for Spring Travel

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV has announced a four-day WOW Sale, effective Jan 4, 2021 through Jan 7, offering customers one-way fares as low as $29 for travel across the United States this spring.



For nonstop flights connecting Atlanta, GA with Raleigh/Durham, NC; Denver, CO with Salt Lake City, UT; and Phoenix, AZ with Palm Springs, CA, tickets are available for as low as $29 one-way. Customers traveling between Dallas, TX and New Orleans, LA can avail tickets for $39 one-way, while those traveling between Nashville, TN and Sarasota, FL can book one-way tickets for as low as $89. Nonstop flight tickets on the San Diego, CA-Hawaii route are available for $99 one-way. These discounted fares are available for travel through May 26, 2021.



Earlier this month, Southwest announced that it has entered into a full-participation distribution agreement with Sabre Corporation that would allow business customers continued access to the former’s low fares and legendary customer service in 2021 and beyond. Per the agreement, Sabre will continue to distribute Southwest's content to corporations, government agencies and the like through its global distribution system.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Southwest carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Ryder System R and Herc Holdings HRI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Ryder and Herc Holdings have gained more than 58%, 14% and 30% in a year’s time, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.