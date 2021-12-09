Southwest (LUV) Improves Q4 Guidance, Expects to Reap Profits

Southwest Airlines LUV improved its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2021 owing to a strong Thanksgiving holiday travel period, higher fares and benefits from co-brand credit card agreement with Chase.



LUV now expects to be profitable in the fourth quarter. During third-quarter 2021 earnings call in October, the company had said that it did not expect to reap profits in the fourth quarter due to spike in fuel prices and costs associated with ramp up in operations. Amid Omicron-variant-induced fears of further weakening of air-travel demand, LUV’s bullish forecast for the fourth quarter of 2021 offers some respite.



Southwest estimates operating revenues to decline 10-15% in the current quarter from the fourth quarter of 2019. Previously, the same was predicted to decrease 15-25%. Load factor is forecast to be in the range of 80-85%. Capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), is expected to fall about 8% in the ongoing quarter from the comparable period in 2019. LUV estimates fuel cost per gallon in the band of $2.15-$2.25 (earlier forecast: $2.25-$2.35) in the fourth quarter. Adjusted cost per ASM, excluding fuel, is still expected to increase 8-12% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Southwest Airlines Co. Price

Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote

Southwest’s bookings for leisure travel “continue to come in above expectations for December.” The airline expects its managed business revenues to decline 55-60% in December from the 2019 levels.



LUV expects to generate strong profits and margins in 2022. It expects capacity to decline approximately 6% in the first quarter of 2022 from the comparable period in 2019. The same is predicted to either decline up to 3% or increase up to 2% in 2022. Fuel cost per gallon is estimated in the range of $2.05-$2.15 for the first quarter of 2022 as well as the full year. Adjusted cost per ASM, excluding fuel, is predicted to rise 10-14% in the first quarter from the comparable period in 2019. The same is expected to climb 8-12% for the full year.

