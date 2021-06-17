Southwest (LUV) Grapples With Flight Cancellations & Delays

Southwest Airlines LUV canceled hundreds of flights on Wednesday and delayed several more as it continues to face technical issues for the third straight day.



The airline canceled 315 flights on Wednesday, representing about 8% of its scheduled service, and delayed another 562, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware, as reported by Reuters.



Dan Landson, a Southwest spokesperson, said, "While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancellations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations."

On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration had briefly grounded Southwest flights so that it could resolve a computer reservation issue. Reuters reported that Southwest canceled about 500 flights on Tuesday while delaying around 1,300.



The technical complications began on Monday when a weather data provider faced an issue, which disrupted the transmission of weather information. This required Southwest to make a ground stop due to safety reasons, leading to 1,500 flights getting delayed.



The flight cancellations and delays during the presumably busy summer travel period might hurt the company’s bookings, which had been seeing a steady rise lately on the back of improved leisure travel demand.

