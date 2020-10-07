Southwest (LUV) Flight Attendants Object to Pay-Cut Proposal

Per a Reuters report, Southwest Airlines’ LUV labor union, representing its flight attendants, is reluctant to accept pay cuts for avoiding furloughs. Instead they are urging for more federal aid to protect jobs.



With air-travel demand significantly suppressed amid coronavirus concerns and payroll aid having expired on Sep 30, Southwest CEO Gary C. Kelly insisted that employees take pay cuts so that furloughs can be avoided at least through the end of 2021. Meanwhile, talks are underway for additional financial assistance to keep workers employed through March 2021. Late on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Congress to "IMMEDIATELY Approve 25 Billion Dollars for Airline Payroll Support.” Last Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi favored a standalone bill to keep airline workers employed if a broad coronavirus package is not finalized. In case a deal comes through, Southwest would reverse the pay-cuts.



Meanwhile, disapproving the airline’s pay-cut proposal, Transport Workers' Union’s ("TWU") local 556 president Lyn Montgomery stated that flight attendant concessions may not have much impact on Southwest's daily cash burn. Thus, before "cracking open the contracts that took us decades to obtain” the union wants to ensure that no stone has been left unturned. Further defending her stance, Montgomery added that about 32% of Southwest's flight attendants have already accepted voluntary departure or leave packages to help with the company’s cost-cutting measures.

Meanwhile, Southwest’s pilots’ union said it had tentatively agreed to discuss cost-saving measures if a new coronavirus stimulus package is not passed in Washington.

