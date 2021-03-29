Southwest (LUV) Announces a Major Summer Service Expansion

Southwest Airlines Co. LUV announced a major service expansion for the summer travel period. The airline will begin flights to Myrtle Beach, SC; connect Austin, TX with several new destinations, and introduce nonstop services to popular places.



Andrew Watterson, executive vice president & chief commercial officer of Southwest stated, “We continue to tailor our schedule with added flights to address closer-in demand for leisure destinations while making foundational additions to our map that position our network for the future.”

Service to Myrtle Beach

Effective May 23, 2021, Southwest will connect Myrtle Beach with Baltimore, MD; Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN. Moreover, from May 29 onward, the carrier will begin nonstop service to Myrtle Beach from Dallas, TX and Pittsburgh, PA. These services will be available only on Saturdays.



Further, Jun 6 onward, the carrier will connect Myrtle Beach with Atlanta, GA; Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN.



Southwest anticipates the Myrtle Beach service to appeal to customers, given its low fares and two checked bags free policy, which could include a golf bag.

Additional Services From Austin

Southwest will begin nonstop service to 37 cities from Austin this summer. Some of these destinations include Sacramento, CA (beginning May 9); Burbank, CA; Miami, FL; Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN; Orange County, CA and Salt Lake City, UT. These services, except the one to Sacramento, are set to begin from Jun 6 onward. Starting the same day, the airline will also offer nonstop service on weekends to Destin/Fort Walton Beach, FL from Austin.

More Nonstop Services for the Summer

Effective May 9, Southwest will begin daily service between Denver, CO and Richmond, VA; Las Vegas and Palm Springs, CA as well as Miami and St Louis, MO. Some other services include Nashville, TN-Long Island, NY and Chicago-Portland, ME.

Other Airlines to Boost Services for Summer Travel

United Airlines UAL announced an expanded May schedule, which includes the addition of 26 new routes between Midwest cities such as Cleveland, OH; Cincinnati, OH and Milwaukee, WI, and popular destinations such as Hilton Head, S.C.; Pensacola, FL; and Portland.



Earlier this month, Spirit Airlines SAVE announced plans to launch services in Pensacola, FL. Beginning June 2021, the airline will connect Pensacola with seven destinations, namely, Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Louisville, KY; Austin, TX; Dallas-Fort Worth, TX; Kansas City, MO and St. Louis, MO.



Additionally, Alaska Air Group’s ALK subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, will introduce four new routes between California and Montana for the summer travel period.

