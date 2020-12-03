Southwest issues layoff warnings to 6,828 employees

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N said on Thursday it had issued notices to 6,828 employees warning them that they could be furloughed, amid a slump in demand for air travel due to the coronavirus crisis.

The involuntary furloughs will happen on March 15 or April 1, unless Southwest reaches cost-saving agreements or the government enacts a satisfactory Payroll Support Program extension.

Bloomberg News had reported the layoff notices earlier on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

