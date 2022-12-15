US Markets
Southwest Gas to sell MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Co for $1.5 bln

December 15, 2022 — 08:20 am EST

Written by Ruhi Soni for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N said on Thursday it would sell its MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Companies Inc WMB.N for $1.5 billion including debt, as part of the natural gas utility's plans to simplify its corporate structure.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company will also spin off Centuri, its utility infrastructure services business, to create two independent companies.

The news comes months after Southwest's settlement with Carl Icahn that saw the company's chief executive officer replaced and award of four board seats to the billionaire investor.

