Southwest Gas to sell MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Co for $1.5 bln

Adds spin-off, background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N said on Thursday it would sell its MountainWest Pipelines to Williams Companies Inc WMB.N for $1.5 billion including debt, as part of the natural gas utility's plans to simplify its corporate structure.

The Las Vegas, Nevada-based company will also spin off Centuri, its utility infrastructure services business, to create two independent companies.

The news comes months after Southwest's settlement with Carl Icahn that saw the company's chief executive officer replaced and award of four board seats to the billionaire investor.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.