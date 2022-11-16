Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 2.8% on Q3 Sales Beat, Earnings Miss

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2022 operating loss per share of 5 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings per share of 28 cents by 117.9%. The bottom line also decreased 200% from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 5 cents per share.



GAAP loss in the reported quarter were 18 cents narrower than the year ago quarter’s loss of 19 cents.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues of $1,125.6 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,088 million by 3.5%. The top line improved by 26.7% from $888.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Revenues also surpassed our estimate of $1,085.5 million by 0.4%.



Courtesy of the better-than-expected top-line performance of Southwest Gas Holdings, the market reacted positively and the company’s shares gained 2.8% post third-quarter earnings release.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses in the third quarter amounted to $307.1 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago figure of $264.9 million, due to an increase in the net cost of gas sold, and higher operations and maintenance expenses.



The operating loss was $3.2 million, narrower than the prior-quarter’s loss of $9.1 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2022 were $175.3 million compared with $222.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $5,865.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022 compared with $4,115.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of 2022 was $303.5 million compared to $51.5 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Natural Gas Distribution segment raised its 2022 capital expenditures in support of customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs to $650-$675 million from its previous range of $600-$650 million. To strengthen operations, this segment aims to invest $2.5-$3.5 billion in next five years.



Utility Infrastructure Services segment expects total revenues in the range of $2.6-$2.7 billion in 2022 and $2.8-$3 billion in 2023.

Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

Sempra Energy’s SRE third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.97, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 by 10.1%.



The long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth of SRE is currently pegged at 5.71%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 3.9%.



DTE Energy Company DTE reported third-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.60, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 by 1.3%.



The long-term earnings growth of DTE is currently pegged at 6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTE’s 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 0.5%.



ONE Gas Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share of 44 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 7.3%.



The long-term earnings growth of OGS is currently pegged at 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OGS’ 2022 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.7%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.