Southwest Gas (SWX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by 400%. The company reported a loss of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



GAAP earnings came in at 4 cents per share against a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1,169.5 million in the quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,064 million by 9.9%. The top line improved 3.9% from $1,125.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $1,109.3 million, up 3.1% from $1,075.7 million in the comparable period of 2022. This increase was due to a hike in the net cost of gas sold and utility infrastructure service expenses.



Total operating income was $60.2 million, up 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $50 million.



The company continues to gain from strong customer additions. Total system throughput in the first nine months of 2023 was 175.6 million dekatherms, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter's level.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sep 30, 2023, were $104.9 million compared with $123.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $5,235.5 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $4,403.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, was $198.4 million compared with $303.3 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

The capital expenditure guidance for the Natural Gas Distribution segment has been increased to $720-$740 million from the previously predicted band of $700-$720 million. This was primarily driven by greater-than-expected customer growth, as well as system improvements and pipe replacement programs to enhance safety and reliability. Guidance for the segment’s net income in 2023 was raised to $215-$225 million from the previously predicted band of $205-$215 million.



Capital expenditure is expected to be $2 billion for 2023-2025. Three-year rate base CAGR is projected to be in the range of 5-7%.

Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

