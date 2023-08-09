Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded second-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents by 20.5%. The bottom line increased 104.3% from the year-ago quarter’s 23 cents.



GAAP earnings were 40 cents per share against a loss of 10 cents in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1,293.6 million in the quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,119 million by 15.6%. The top line improved 12.9% from $1,146.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $1,208.9 million, up 9.9% from $1,100.5 million in the comparable period of 2022. This increase was due to a hike in the net cost of gas sold and utility infrastructure services expenses.



Total operating income amounted to $84.8 million, up 85.7% from the year-ago quarter’s $45.7 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Jun 30, 2023, were $221.4 million compared with $123.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $5,284.8 million as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $4,403.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 was $12.2 million compared with $263.6 million cash provided in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

Natural Gas Distribution segment capital expenditure guidance was increased to $700-$720 million from $665-$685 million to support customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.



For 2023-2025, capital expenditure is expected to be $2 billion. The segment predicts net income in the range of $205-$215 million.

Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 58 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents by 1.7%.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $4.13, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.2%. OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 5%.



Sempra Energy SRE reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 by 9.3%.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $8.93, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 3%. SRE’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated to be 4.9%.



NorthWest Natural NWN reported second-quarter 2023 earnings of 3 cents per share in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The bottom line beat the consensus mark by 142.9%.



The consensus estimate for 2023 EPS stands at $2.70, implying a year-over-year improvement of 6.3%. SR’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected to be 3.7%.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sempra Energy (SRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.