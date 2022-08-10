Southwest Gas (SWX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
Southwest Gas Holding Inc. SWX recorded second-quarter 2022 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 56.7%. The bottom line also decreased by 46.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 43 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Operating revenues of $1,146.1 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,011 million by 13.4%. The top line improved by 39.5% from $821.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
Highlights of the Release
Total operating expenses in the second quarter amounted to $1,100.5 million, up 44.4% from the year-ago figure of $762.2 million, due to an increase in the net cost of gas sold, utility infrastructure services expenses and higher operations and maintenance expenses.
The operating income was $45.7 million, down 22.9% year over year.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2022 were $215.9 million compared with $222.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4,588.5 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $4,115.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021.
Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2022 was $263.6 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.4 million in the year-ago period.
Guidance
SWX updated capital expenditure plans in the range of $600-$650 million compared with the previously announced $650-$700 million range in the Natural Gas Distribution segment. The segment expects a utility rate base CAGR of 5% to 7% for the 2022-2026 period.
Natural Gas Distribution segment reiterated the five-year capital expenditure expectation in the range of $2.5-$3.5 billion.
The Utility Infrastructure Services segment reiterated its 2022 revenue expectation in the range of $2.65 billion-$2.8 billion.
