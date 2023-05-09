Southwest Gas (SWX) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Outpace Estimates

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded first-quarter 2023 operating earnings of $1.69 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 21.6%. The bottom line decreased 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.74.



GAAP earnings were 67 cents per share compared with $1.58 in the prior-year period.

Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1,603.3 million for the quarter, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,290 million by 24.3%. The top line improved 26.5% from $1,267.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Total operating expenses were $1,468.1 million, up 33.6% from $1,098.9 million in the comparable period of 2022. This increase was due to a hike in the net cost of gas sold and utility infrastructure services expenses.



Total operating income amounted to $135.2 million, down 19.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $168.5 million.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Mar 31, 2023, were $82.1 million compared with $123.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4,577.6 million as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with $4,403.3 million as of Dec 31, 2022.



Southwest Gas’ net cash used in operating activities was $185.7 million against $186.6 million cash provided in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance

The Natural Gas Distribution segment expects 2023 capital expenditure of $665-$685 million, in support of customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs. For 2023-2025, capital expenditure is expected to be $2 billion. The segment predicts net income of $205-$215 million.

Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



