Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Southwest Gas (SWX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Southwest Gas is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 106 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Southwest Gas is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SWX's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, SWX has gained about 3.6% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 1.5%. As we can see, Southwest Gas is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tele2 (TLTZY). The stock is up 35.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tele2's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Southwest Gas belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.1% so far this year, meaning that SWX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tele2 (TLTZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.