Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 4.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Southwest Gas Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. recorded third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 47.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 17 cents.

SWX’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 4.8%. The top line also decreased 7.7% from $1.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of the Release

Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $644.9 million, down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $685.7 million.



The total operating income amounted to $41.9 million compared with $52.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total system throughput in the first nine months of 2024 was 166.63 million dekatherms, down 5.1% from 175.59 million dekatherms in the first nine months of 2023.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $456.6 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.38 billion as of Sept. 30, compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.15 billion compared with $0.2 billion in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2024 Guidance

Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2024 to be in the range of $233-$243 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $830 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.



Capital expenditure is expected to be $2.4 billion for 2024-2026. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5-7.5%.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Southwest Gas has a nice Growth Score of B, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Southwest Gas has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

