Southwest Gas To Sell 27.36 Mln Centuri Shares In Registered Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) announced the pricing of registered public offering of Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) common stock, pursuant to which Southwest Gas Holdings, as the selling stockholder, is offering 27.36 million existing shares of Centuri's common stock at a price to the public of $19.60 per share.

The Offering is expected to close on September 5, 2025.

Upon completion of the Offering, Southwest Gas Holdings will no longer own any shares of Centuri's common stock.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the Offering.

