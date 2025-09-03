Markets
CTRI

Southwest Gas To Sell 27.36 Mln Centuri Shares In Registered Public Offering

September 03, 2025 — 09:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) announced the pricing of registered public offering of Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) common stock, pursuant to which Southwest Gas Holdings, as the selling stockholder, is offering 27.36 million existing shares of Centuri's common stock at a price to the public of $19.60 per share.

The Offering is expected to close on September 5, 2025.

Upon completion of the Offering, Southwest Gas Holdings will no longer own any shares of Centuri's common stock.

J.P. Morgan is acting as the underwriter for the Offering.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTRI
SWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.