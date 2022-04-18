Southwest Gas Receives Indication Of Interest Well In Excess Of Icahn's Offer

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) said, as a result of the receipt of an indication of interest well in excess of Carl Icahn's $82.50 per share offer, the company's Board has authorized the review of a full range of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. The Board has invited Icahn to participate in the sale process.

Southwest Gas said it will evaluate a sale of the company, and a range of alternatives, including, but not limited to, a separate sale of its business units and/or pursuing the previously disclosed spin-off of Centuri.

