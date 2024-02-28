News & Insights

Southwest Gas Q4 Results Top Estimates

February 28, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) reported Wednesday net income for the fourth quarter of $72.87 million or $1.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $280.58 million or $4.18 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.13 per share, compared to $1.16 per share last year.

Consolidated operating revenues for the quarter grew to $1.37 billion from $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.12 per share on revenues of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

