Southwest Gas Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 47.1% from the year-ago quarter’s 17 cents.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

SWX’s Total Revenues



Operating revenues totaled $1.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion by 4.8%. The top line also decreased 7.7% from $1.17 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Highlights of the Release



Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $644.9 million, down 5.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $685.7 million.



The total operating income amounted to $41.9 million compared with $52.9 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total system throughput in the first nine months of 2024 was 166.63 million dekatherms, down 5.1% from 175.59 million dekatherms in the first nine months of 2023.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents, as of Sept. 30, 2024, were $456.6 million compared with $106.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.38 billion as of Sept. 30, compared with $4.61 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2024 was $1.15 billion compared with $0.2 billion in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2024 Guidance



Southwest Gas anticipates the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2024 to be in the range of $233-$243 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $830 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.



Capital expenditure is expected to be $2.4 billion for 2024-2026. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.5-7.5%.

SWX’s Zacks Rank



Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Release



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings per share of 34 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents by 17.1%. The figure was 24.4% lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 45 cents per share.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $340.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $363 million by 6.3%. However, the top line increased 1.4% from $335.8 million in the prior-year quarter.

Upcoming Releases



Chesapeake Utilities CPK is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share.



CPK delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.51% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $164.8 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 25.3%.



NewJersey Resources NJR is scheduled to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on Nov. 25, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 196.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $407 million, which indicates a year-over-year improvement of 22.8%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.