Southwest Gas Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decrease Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 53 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents by 26.2%. The bottom line also increased 71% from the year-ago quarter’s 31 cents.

SWX’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1.12 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 billion by 7.3%. The top line also decreased 5.2% from $1.18 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of SWX’s Q2 Earnings Release

Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $657.7 million, up 8.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $604.5 million.



The total operating income amounted to $95.5 million, up 14.7% from $83.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total system throughput in the first six months of 2025 was 116.61 million dekatherms, down 5.6% from 123.53 million dekatherms reported in the first six months of 2024.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2025, were $355.6 million compared with $363.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.40 billion as of June 30, 2025 compared with $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first six months of 2025 was $417.6 million compared with $850.3 million in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2025 Guidance

Southwest Gas continues to anticipate the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2025 to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.



Capital expenditures are expected to be $4.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period.

SWX’s Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 53 cents, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 10.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $423.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $404 million by 4.9%. The top line also increased 19.7% from $354.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Spire Inc. SR reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of a cent per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 9 cents by 111.1%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 14 cents.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $421.9 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 2.16%. The top line also increased 1.9% from $414.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Atmos Energy ATO posted third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.16 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 by 0.9%. However, the bottom line improved 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.08.



Total revenues of $838.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $938 million by 10.6%. However, the top line also increased 19.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $701.6 million.

