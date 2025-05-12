Southwest Gas Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 2.5%. The bottom line also increased 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.37. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)
SWX’s Total Revenues
Operating revenues totaled $1.30 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 billion by 23.5%. The top line also decreased 18% from $1.58 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.
Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote
Highlights of SWX’s Earnings Release
Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $528.6 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $515.6 million.
The total operating income amounted to $200.4 million, up 26.7% from $158.1 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total system throughput in the first three months of 2025 was 73.12 million dekatherms, down 4.8% from 76.81 million dekatherms reported in the first three months of 2024.
Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2025, were $406.3 million compared with $363.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.
The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.33 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared with $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.
Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2025 was $291.3 million compared with $543.7 million in the year-ago period.
SWX’s 2025 Guidance
Southwest Gas continues to anticipate the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2025 to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.
Capital expenditures are expected to be $4.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6-8%.
SWX’s Zacks Rank
Southwest Gas currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Recent Releases
ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 7%. The figure also came in 13.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.75.
ONE Gas recorded revenues of $935.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804 million by 16.4%. The top line also increased 23.3% from $758.3 million in the prior-year quarter.
Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.60 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 by 2.7%. However, the company’s bottom line improved 4.4% from $3.45 reported in the year-ago quarter.
Total revenues for the reported quarter were $1.05 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion by 4%. The top line also decreased 6.8% from $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.03 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 by 3.8%. The bottom line also improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.85.
Total revenues of $1.95 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion by 2.7%. The top line also increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.65 billion.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.