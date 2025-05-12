Southwest Gas Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 by 2.5%. The bottom line also increased 20.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.37. (See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.)

SWX’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $1.30 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 billion by 23.5%. The top line also decreased 18% from $1.58 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

Highlights of SWX’s Earnings Release

Utility infrastructure service expenses totaled $528.6 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $515.6 million.



The total operating income amounted to $200.4 million, up 26.7% from $158.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total system throughput in the first three months of 2025 was 73.12 million dekatherms, down 4.8% from 76.81 million dekatherms reported in the first three months of 2024.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents, as of March 31, 2025, were $406.3 million compared with $363.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



The long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $4.33 billion as of March 31, 2025 compared with $4.35 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2025 was $291.3 million compared with $543.7 million in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2025 Guidance

Southwest Gas continues to anticipate the Natural Gas Distribution segment’s net income in 2025 to be in the range of $265-$275 million. The capital expenditure is expected to be $880 million for supporting customer growth, system improvements and pipe replacement programs.



Capital expenditures are expected to be $4.3 billion for the 2025-2029 period. The utility rate base is projected to witness a CAGR of 6-8%.

SWX’s Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 by 7%. The figure also came in 13.1% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.75.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $935.2 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $804 million by 16.4%. The top line also increased 23.3% from $758.3 million in the prior-year quarter.



Spire Inc. SR reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.60 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.70 by 2.7%. However, the company’s bottom line improved 4.4% from $3.45 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $1.05 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion by 4%. The top line also decreased 6.8% from $1.13 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Atmos Energy ATO posted second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $3.03 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.92 by 3.8%. The bottom line also improved 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.85.



Total revenues of $1.95 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion by 2.7%. The top line also increased 18.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.65 billion.

