Southwest Gas Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded first-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88 by 1.60%. The bottom line increased 15.76% from the year-ago quarter.

SWX’s Total Revenues

Operating revenues totaled $585.1 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $737 million by 20.62%. The top line also decreased 21.61% from $746.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Southwest Gas Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Southwest Gas Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Southwest Gas Corporation Quote

Highlights of SWX’s Earnings Release

Total operating expenses were $365.8 million, down 31.34% year over year.



Total operating income was $219.3 million, up 2.63% from $213.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Total system throughput in the first three months of 2026 was 63.85 million dekatherms, down 12.68% from 73.12 million dekatherms in the same period of 2025.

Southwest Gas’ Financial Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, SWX had cash and cash equivalents of $484.8 million compared with $576.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Long-term debt, less current maturities, amounted to $3.43 billion as of March 31, 2026, a tad higher than the 2025-end levels.



Southwest Gas’ net cash provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2026 was $162.1 million compared with $291.3 million in the year-ago period.

SWX’s 2026 Guidance

Southwest Gas expects its 2026 earnings per share to be $4.17-$4.32. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.27, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.



The company expects a rate base compound annual growth rate of 9.5-11.5% in the 2026-2030 period.



The capital expenditure is projected at $1.25 billion for 2026, while total capital expenditure for 2026-2030 is expected to reach $6.3 billion.

SWX’s Zacks Rank

Southwest Gas currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upcoming Releases

Atmos Energy ATO is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $3.37, implying an increase of 11.22% from the prior-year reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter sales is pinned at $2.24 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 14.77%.



UGI Corporation UGI is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UGI’s fiscal second-quarter EPS is pegged at $2.27, indicating an increase of 2.71% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter sales is pinned at $3.13 billion, which suggests year-over-year growth of 17.35%.



MDU Resources Group, Inc. MDU is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDU’s first-quarter EPS is pegged at 42 cents, suggesting an increase of 5% from the prior-year reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter sales is pinned at $702.32 million, which suggests year-over-year growth of 4.08%.

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Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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