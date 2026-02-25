Southwest Gas Promotes Justin Brown To CEO As Karen Haller Retires

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX), a gas utility company, Wednesday announced that it has promoted Justin Brown, the current executive chief of its subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corp. as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 8. He will be succeeding Karen Haller who is to retire after 29 years with the company and will remain as an advisor through the end of 2026.

Brown joined Southwest Gas in 2004 as Senior Counsel in Legal Affairs and has served in various leadership positions at the gas subsidiary, including Associate General Counsel/Legal Affairs, Vice President/Pricing, Vice President/Regulatory Affairs and was appointed President in 2022.

On Tuesday, SWX shares closed at $88, down 0.15% on the New York Stock Exchange

