Markets
SWX

Southwest Gas Promotes Justin Brown To CEO As Karen Haller Retires

February 25, 2026 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX), a gas utility company, Wednesday announced that it has promoted Justin Brown, the current executive chief of its subsidiary, Southwest Gas Corp. as its Chief Executive Officer, effective May 8. He will be succeeding Karen Haller who is to retire after 29 years with the company and will remain as an advisor through the end of 2026.

Brown joined Southwest Gas in 2004 as Senior Counsel in Legal Affairs and has served in various leadership positions at the gas subsidiary, including Associate General Counsel/Legal Affairs, Vice President/Pricing, Vice President/Regulatory Affairs and was appointed President in 2022.

On Tuesday, SWX shares closed at $88, down 0.15% on the New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.