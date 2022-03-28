Southwest Gas Prices Public Offering Of 5.50 Mln Shares At $74.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.50 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $74.00 per share, for net proceeds of about $392.5 million.

The offering is expected to close on March 31, 2022. The company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay outstanding borrowings under the 364-day term loan credit agreement that was used to fund the Company's acquisition of Questar Pipelines.

