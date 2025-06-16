Markets
CTRI

Southwest Gas Prices 9.75 Mln Centuri Shares At $20.75/shr In Upsized Secondary Offering

June 16, 2025 — 11:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of Centuri Holdings Inc. (CTRI) common stock, pursuant to which Southwest Gas Holdings, as the selling stockholder, is offering 9.75 million existing shares of Centuri's common stock, at a price of $20.75 per share.

The size of the Offering reflects an increase from the 9.50 million shares originally proposed to be sold.

Southwest Gas Holdings has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.46 million shares of Centuri's common stock. The Offering is expected to close on June 18, 2025.

Southwest Gas said it has also entered into an agreement to sell to Icahn Partners and Icahn Partners Master Fund LP, investment entities affiliated with Carl C. Icahn, an aggregate of $22 million in shares of Centuri's common stock in a concurrent private placement at a price per share equal to the Offering price per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CTRI
SWX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.