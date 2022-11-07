US Markets
Southwest Gas names Robert Stefani as CFO

November 07, 2022 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N said on Monday it has appointed Robert Stefani as its chief financial officer, effective November 30, 2022.

Stefani will succeed Gregory Peterson who had announced his retirement in May this year after more than 26 years in the company.

