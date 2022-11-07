Southwest Gas names Robert Stefani as CFO

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Southwest Gas Holdings Inc SWX.N said on Monday it has appointed Robert Stefani as its chief financial officer, effective November 30, 2022.

Stefani will succeed Gregory Peterson who had announced his retirement in May this year after more than 26 years in the company.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.