Southwest Gas Holdings Slides On Decision To Continue With Strategic Review

(RTTNews) - Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Wednesday morning continuing a decline since August 1. The gas and electric utility company said it will continue strategic alternatives for MountainWest Pipeline Holdings Co. It will consider a sale or a spinoff of Centuri Group Inc. The company has scheduled its earnings on August 9.

Currently, shares are at $76.72, down 12.14 percent from the previous close of $87.32 on a volume of 289,799. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $62.58-$95.62 on average volume of 470,706.

